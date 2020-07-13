Rockets’ Bruno Caboclo broke NBA bubble protocol, must quarantine longer

Players and teams began arriving at the NBA’s bubble campus in Orlando less than a week ago, and we already have our first known violation of the health and safety protocols in place.

Houston Rockets forward Bruno Caboclo broke quarantine protocol by leaving his hotel room in Walt Disney World before he was supposed to, according to multiple ESPN reporters. Caboclo now must quarantine for another eight days and test negative for COVID-19 before he will be allowed to take part in team activities.

Caboclo left his room during the initial quarantine period, a source said. He was unaware that he was not allowed to do so despite the league informing all players and staff of the protocol. “He should’ve known,” the source said. “It was no secret.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 13, 2020

Caboclo said he was unaware that he could not leave his room yet, though one source told ESPN’s Tim MacMahon that the protocols in place were “no secret.”

Players are required to quarantine in their hotel rooms for the first 48 hours after they arrive in Orlando, with all meals being brought to them. Once they test negative for COVID-19 and have completed the two-day quarantine, they are then free to leave their rooms and move about the bubble. Caboclo left his room before that 48-hour period was up.

Houston acquired Caboclo this season in a trade that sent Jordan Bell to the Memphis Grizzlies. Caboclo played sparingly in five games for the Rockets, averaging 2.0 points and 1.8 rebounds while logging just 5.6 minutes per game.

