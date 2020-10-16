Rockets coach candidates had hints Daryl Morey was leaving organization

Daryl Morey’s departure as Houston Rockets general manager came as a surprise to the public, but apparently those associated with the team’s coaching search saw it coming.

According to Kelly Iko and Sam Amick of The Athletic, several candidates for the Rockets head coach job had at least some inkling that Morey was on his way out. Two candidates said that the fact that Morey wasn’t leading the search was a sign that something wasn’t quite right, but they were not explicitly told the GM would be leaving. Instead, Morey essentially served as a consultant during the search, with team counsel Rafael Stone leading the process.

Morey said, however, said the candidates were explicitly told Morey would not be returning.

“We’ve been up front with all the candidates that this was coming and they’ve been respectful to not have it get out early,” Morey said.

Whatever the case, the Morey situation doesn’t seem to have significantly impacted the coaching search. The team may be preparing to go with a familiar face on the sideline next season.