James Harden tells Rockets he will report soon?

The Houston Rockets have a James Harden problem that they hope will be resolved soon.

Harden did not report to the team’s individual workouts at the end of the week. The Rockets were expecting him to report for their first team workouts on Sunday, but Harden did not show. Of course, he did make time for a rapper’s birthday party.

So what’s going on?

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported on Sunday night that Harden told the Rockets he will report soon.

Source: James Harden did not return to Houston for his anticipated individual workout Sunday evening but told Rockets management he will report soon. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 7, 2020

That must be great. Houston’s franchise player is not setting a great tone for the team entering the season by reporting late. This comes after the Rockets got rid of their head coach, general manager, and Russell Westbrook.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via CC BY-SA 2.0