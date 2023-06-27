Rockets reportedly favored to sign 2 top free agents

The Houston Rockets have more salary cap space than any other team in the NBA, and they are reportedly planning to aggressively spend some of that money at the start of free agency.

NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that the Rockets “will be strong contenders to sign both” Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks in free agency. VanVleet declined his $22.8 million player option with the Toronto Raptors and is believed to be seeking at least $30 million per year.

The Rockets still want to bring James Harden back, but they are expected to be aggressive in trying to sign VanVleet if they miss out on the former MVP.

Stein reports that Houston’s interest in Brooks is “even more clear-cut.” Some feel the former Memphis Grizzlies swingman’s value has diminished following a season in which he shot a career-low 39.6% from the field and made just 32.6% of his three-point attempts. Brooks also rubbed people — including his former team — the wrong way with some of his antics in the playoffs.

VanVleet, 29, has established himself as one of the league’s elite guards. The 29-year-old averaged 19.3 points and 7.2 assists per game last season. It is no surprise that the Rockets would want to bring in a player like him to add a veteran presence to their young core.

