Rockets get permission to interview ex-NBA All-Star for coaching vacancy

The Houston Rockets have secured an interview with a familiar face.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reported Thursday that the Rockets have gotten permission from the Philadelphia 76ers to interview assistant Sam Cassell. The 53-year-old Cassell is one of several candidates that Houston is looking into after parting with head coach Stephen Silas.

Cassell began his playing career with the Rockets in 1993 as their first-round draft pick. He played the first three seasons of his career with them and was on both of Houston’s championship teams in 1994 and in 1995. Cassell went on to make an All-Star team in 2004 with the Minnesota Timberwolves and won a third championship in 2008 with the Boston Celtics. After retiring as a player in 2009, Cassell became an assistant coach and has now coached with the Washington Wizards, the LA Clippers, and the 76ers.

It remains to be seen if Cassell would actually be open to leaving Philly as it is believed that he could eventually succeed Doc Rivers. Should Cassell turn them down, the Rockets could choose to hire another member of their ’90s championship era.