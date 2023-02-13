Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr goes viral for reaction to angry Philly fans outside hotel

Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles got the Houston Rockets caught up in their misery on Sunday night.

After the Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, some of the Eagles faithful took to the streets of Philly to blow off some steam. They were apparently making noise and beating on drums late into the night.

Jabari Smith Jr, whose Rockets were in town to play the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, posted a hilarious video from his hotel room complaining about the noise down below him.

“Can y’all just go to sleep, man?” Smith said. “Man, y’all folks lost. Y’all out beating drums, keeping me up. Man, I’m tryna sleep, I got [Joel] Embiid tomorrow, and y’all up beating drums.”

Here is the funny clip.

Jabari Smith on his IG story 😂😂 “Man, I’m tryna sleep. Man, I got Embiid tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/1sEa5dLMrl — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) February 13, 2023

The Super Bowl ended close to 11 PM local time, which probably explains Smith’s reaction here. The Rockets’ game against the 76ers was scheduled for just 20 hours after that at 7 PM on Monday, so there was not much of a turnaround either.

Of course, the Rockets are an NBA-worst 13-43 this season and are 13-point underdogs against the 76ers, so it likely would not have mattered how much sleep Smith had gotten. But at least the noise wasn’t as bad as it would have been if the Eagles had won (as we saw during their triumph in 2018).