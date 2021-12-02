Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr. was victim of unfortunate statistician’s decision

Kevin Porter Jr. did not get swatted by an opponent this week, but he did get swatted by the statistician.

During the Houston Rockets’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, Porter recorded a triple-double with 11 points, ten rebounds, and 11 assists. On his tenth and final rebound of the contest with 1:17 left in the fourth quarter, Porter’s teammates tapped the ball towards him and stood back to let him get the board, thus securing Porter’s triple-double.

When the entire Houston Rockets roster bets Kevin Porter Jr triple double 😂 pic.twitter.com/BwaSXJv718 — Dimers.com (@DimersCom) November 30, 2021

The triple-double was the first of Porter’s NBA career. But unfortunately, the feat did not stand and was ultimately wiped away the day after. ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported that Porter’s tenth rebound was instead retroactively credited to Rockets center Alperen Sengun as a controlled tip. Sengun was the player who directed the ball towards Porter.

As such, Porter is now back down to zero career triple-doubles. But as a 21-year-old player with plenty of potential for popcorn numbers on a rebuilding Rockets team, Porter should get plenty more opportunities to join the 3×10 club. Plus at least Porter did not go off on an expletive-laden rant at the statistician like this player once did.

Photo: Mar 17, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) looks on during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato/POOL PHOTOS-USA TODAY Sports