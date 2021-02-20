Report: Rockets will part ways with DeMarcus Cousins

DeMarcus Cousins’ Houston Rockets tenure appears set to come to an abrupt end.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Rockets will be parting ways with Cousins in the days to come. The team wants to focus on a smaller lineup, and wants to grant Cousins the chance to land elsewhere.

The Houston Rockets and center DeMarcus Cousins are planning to part ways in coming days, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Houston wants to go smaller, younger in frontcourt when Christian Wood returns and this allows Cousins to find an opportunity elsewhere. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2021

Cousins has showed he’s healthy and impactful this season. He’s averaged 9.4 points and 7.6 rebounds in 25 games. Sources have expressed positive feedback about Cousins’ professionalism and play during his time in Houston. https://t.co/jWLQpXsrwS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2021

This comes as a surprise, especially since Houston guaranteed Cousins’ contract for the rest of the season mere days ago. With Christian Wood sidelined, Cousins has been serving as Houston’s starting center, and is performing quite capably in the role. He is averaging 12.1 points and 9 rebounds per game since moving into the starting five, though the Rockets have lost all seven of those games.

Cousins has apparently been a good teammate, even sticking up for the organization when called upon. There is no doubt he could help a contender in the second half.