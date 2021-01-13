DeMarcus Cousins rips James Harden for ‘disrespect’

James Harden appears to finally be on his way out of Houston, and DeMarcus Cousins is one Rockets player who will not be sad to see him go.

With reports swirling that Harden is on the verge of being traded, Cousins said Wednesday that the way the former MVP has been acting is “completely unfair” to the rest of the team. He also ripped Harden for the “disrespect” he showed long before he trashed the Rockets franchise following Tuesday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

DeMarcus Cousins: "My interest is to play with John Wall, to be brutally honest. …The (Harden) disrespect started way before. This isn't something that, you know, all of a sudden started last night. …It's completely unfair to the rest of the guys in the locker room." — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) January 13, 2021

If Cousins is saying that publicly, you can bet his opinion is shared throughout the locker room. He’s also been with the Rockets for less than two months, so it’s noteworthy that he feels that strongly about the situation after such a brief time with the team.

Harden looked like he was loafing during Tuesday night’s loss, and the comments he made after the game made it clear he is done playing for the Rockets. The team then told him to stay home from practice on Wednesday. It appears Harden is on the verge of being traded to one of two teams.