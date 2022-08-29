Did Rockets player have in-game ‘accident’ during World Cup qualifier?

One Houston Rockets player looked like Paul Pierce out there this week … and we’re not talking about his ability to score the basketball.

Playing for his native Spain, Rockets big man Usman Garuba participated in a World Cup qualifying match against the Netherlands over the weekend. Unfortunately for Garuba however, he went viral for a reason that had absolutely nothing to do with his play.

An image of Garuba during a timeout huddle made the rounds online. In the picture, Garuba’s white playing shorts looked … well, a little suspect. Take a look at the image for yourself, and see what you can deduce.

Regrettably, it seems like there may have been a bit of accidental discharge for Garuba there.

On the bright side for the 20-year-old Garuba, who was a rookie for Houston last year, Spain went on to beat the Netherlands 86-64. Garuba contributed ten points and six rebounds in his 21 minutes, leaving it all on the floor. Perhaps a little too much so.

We should probably go easy on Garuba though. Anything can happen in the heat of competition (including heat in the bowels). It has even happened to some of the best current NBA stars.