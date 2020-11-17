Rockets reportedly considering Russell Westbrook for John Wall trade

Last year Russell Westbrook was traded for another seemingly undesirable contract. Could the same thing happen again this year?

The Houston Rockets reportedly have been in talks with the Washington Wizards about a possible Westbrook for John Wall trade, according to Shams Charania. The deal supposedly has not gained any traction because Houston wants more assets.

Wall did not play at all last season and only played 32 games the year before and 41 the season before that. He has dealt with multiple injuries, including an Achilles tendon injury, and injuries to his knee and heels.

For his career, the former No. 1 overall pick has averaged 19.0 points, 9.2 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He is owed $41.2 million next season, $44.3 million the following season, and he has a $47.3 million player option for 2023-2024. Westbrook’s contract is nearly identical.

Both are point guards, though at 32, Westbrook is older and averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game last season.