Rockets unlikely to find trade partner for John Wall?

John Wall and the Houston Rockets would like to go their separate ways, but unfortunately it may not be quite that simple.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said this week on “SportsCenter” that Houston will likely be unable to find a trade partner for the former All-NBA guard.

“I think trading John Wall, with two years left and over $90 million, is almost impossible unless the Rockets all of a sudden decide that they’re willing to attach a number of first round picks,” he said. “I don’t see that scenario. I think he’s going to be in Houston a while unless he’s willing to take money and agree to a buyout, but he doesn’t want to do that right now.”

Wojnarowski’s comments come amid a report that Wall and the Rockets will work together to try to find a new home for the five-time All-Star. Wall had been one of the biggest negative assets in the league coming off his lengthy Achilles injury absence but rebuilt his value somewhat with 20.6 points and 6.9 assists per game last season for Houston.

It would not make sense for the Rockets, a rebuilding team, to surrender valuable assets like first-rounders just to dump Wall’s contract. Meanwhile, a buyout of that magnitude is difficult but not unprecedented. That may be the 31-year-old Wall’s best option if he really wants to leave the Rockets.

H/T NBA Reddit