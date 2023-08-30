 Skip to main content
Ex-NBA player making noise as ‘Kobe clone’ at FIBA World Cup

August 29, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Kobe Bryant in a Lakers jersey

Apr 13, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) reacts against the Utah Jazz in the first quarter at Staples Center. Bryant concludes his 20-year NBA career tonight. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Former FIBA ambassador Kobe Bryant is, unfortunately, not at the 2023 iteration of the FIBA World Cup after his tragic accident in 2020. One former NBA journeyman is trying to keep the Mamba’s spirit alive with his play.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has been dubbed by locals as a Kobe clone in Manila. The former Brooklyn Nets first-round pick is a Philadelphia native just like Bryant. He’s also rocking the same haircut, arm sleeve, and number 24 while representing Jordan as a naturalized player at the tournament.

It’s not just Hollis-Jefferson’s appearance that has garnered him comparisons to the Los Angeles Lakers icon. The 28-year-old has also played like a left-handed version of Bryant, with similar footwork and clutch shot-making ability on full display. During his 39-point outburst against New Zealand Monday — which included a game-tying 4-point play in regulation — the “Kobe” chants reverberated within the Mall of Asia Arena.

Hollis-Jefferson was asked about the surreal “Kobe” chants from the fans during his herculean effort in the 95-87 overtime loss on Monday.

“It means a lot, it’s an honor,” said Hollis-Jefferson, via Donatas Urbonas of Basket News. “There’s only one Kobe, for sure. But to feel that love and energy down the stretch and to hit those big shots, God was with me and Kobe was with me, for sure.”

Hollis-Jefferson played six seasons in the NBA. He last suited up for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2020-21 season, averaging 2.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 11 contests.

Team USA faces off against the Hollis-Jefferson-led Jordan team in their final pool play contest on Wednesday.

