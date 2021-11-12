 Skip to main content
Rudy Gobert had funny comment about his altercation with Myles Turner

November 11, 2021
by Larry Brown

Rudy Gobert and Myles Turner

Rudy Gobert had a funny comment Thursday night about his altercation with Myles Turner that resulted in ejections.

Gobert’s Utah Jazz lost 111-100 to Turner’s Indiana Pacers. Gobert and Turner got into a skirmish with about four minutes remaining in the game (video here).

Both players, as well as Joe Ingles and Donovan Mitchell, were ejected from the game.

Gobert cut to the chase after the game and said players need to stop acting like they’re going to fight when everybody knows that’s not realistic.

Gobert may have pulled Turner down to the ground during their skirmish, but he was very clearly the calm one in the situation. Turner was getting visibly heated and had to be restrained, while Gobert was restrained. He seemed to know they weren’t actually going to fight.

That’s a measured approach from the 3-time Defensive Player of the Year.

