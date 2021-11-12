Rudy Gobert had funny comment about his altercation with Myles Turner

Rudy Gobert had a funny comment Thursday night about his altercation with Myles Turner that resulted in ejections.

Gobert’s Utah Jazz lost 111-100 to Turner’s Indiana Pacers. Gobert and Turner got into a skirmish with about four minutes remaining in the game (video here).

Both players, as well as Joe Ingles and Donovan Mitchell, were ejected from the game.

Gobert cut to the chase after the game and said players need to stop acting like they’re going to fight when everybody knows that’s not realistic.

Rudy Gobert: we’re not going to fight. Guys need to stop acting like they are going to fight. It’s cool for the cameras but people know in two seconds there will be 20 security guards there. Guys need to stop acting like they are about that life when they aren’t — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) November 12, 2021

Gobert may have pulled Turner down to the ground during their skirmish, but he was very clearly the calm one in the situation. Turner was getting visibly heated and had to be restrained, while Gobert was restrained. He seemed to know they weren’t actually going to fight.

That’s a measured approach from the 3-time Defensive Player of the Year.