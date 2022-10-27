Rudy Gobert reveals what he loves about playing with Karl-Anthony Towns

The Minnesota Timberwolves have shown some promise to begin the new season after their major offseason overhaul. Rudy Gobert was the team’s big addition, and he seems to be loving one particular thing about his new teammate Karl-Anthony Towns.

Gobert raved about the quality of Towns’ lob passes, telling the media Thursday that they were “perfect” and set him up in the ideal way for post success.

Rudy Gobert stopped himself just short of saying KAT throws him the best lobs he's ever received. "The lobs that he throws me are great. They’re perfect. For me, obviously I can get a bounce pass, I can get a pass on the move, but the lob is like the easiest thing for me." — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) October 27, 2022

Gobert never really got to play next to another talented big while with the Utah Jazz. In general, his passes came from Donovan Mitchell, and those two did not always see eye-to-eye. Gobert does not seem to be having any of the same issues with Towns, at least so far.

Gobert’s numbers have not been hurt by his move to Minnesota, and he’s actually taking nearly nine shots a game, among the highest marks of his career. The Timberwolves seem to be working out for him thus far.