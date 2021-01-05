Rudy Gobert responds to shade from Shaq

Rudy Gobert is trying his best to Eurostep around the shade that was recently thrown his way by The Big Aristotle.

In a podcast appearance last week, Shaquille O’Neal clowned Gobert for getting a big $205 million extension from the Utah Jazz in spite of Gobert’s perceived offensive deficiencies. O’Neal then doubled down on the remarks over the weekend by posting an edited picture of himself dunking on Gobert. O’Neal’s caption read that he would drop 45 points and 16 boards on Gobert and foul him out in three quarters.

The most random beef ever pic.twitter.com/7E9W0a2pWz — SLC Dunk (@slcdunk) January 4, 2021

Gobert responded to O’Neal’s comments in a tweet on Monday.

“There is no beef,” the two-time Defensive Player of the Year Gobert wrote. “If people wanna keep speaking negatively about me or keep discrediting what I do it’s on them and all that does is show who they are. I will always be happy for a brother beating the odds. And I’m gonna keep beating the odds.”

Gobert, 28, is largely seen as a defensive specialist (albeit an elite one). But he is quietly becoming a more well-rounded offensive player, averaging 14.5 points and 13.7 rebounds per game so far this season.

As for Gobert’s extension, it was the largest for any center in NBA history, including O’Neal. Perhaps that is what bugs O’Neal the most.