Rudy Gobert has great response to those doubting Utah Jazz

March 18, 2021
by Larry Brown

The Utah Jazz continue to hold the best record in the NBA, but many are still hesitant to regard them as championship favorites. Rudy Gobert seems to understand where those doubters are coming from.

The Jazz lost to the Washington Wizards 131-122 on Thursday night. They have gone 3-5 in their last eight and are not looking like a championship team.

After the defeat, Gobert said he understands why the team has doubters.

He’s right. Until this team wins anything of consequence, they’re not going to get the respect they’re seeking. It’s on them to earn it. And you don’t earn it by losing in the first round of the playoffs, like they did last season. Losing to the Wizards doesn’t help, either.

It’s better for the Jazz to drag through part of the season now than during the playoffs. Just don’t get the Jazz players started about the officials.

