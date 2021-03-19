Rudy Gobert has great response to those doubting Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz continue to hold the best record in the NBA, but many are still hesitant to regard them as championship favorites. Rudy Gobert seems to understand where those doubters are coming from.

The Jazz lost to the Washington Wizards 131-122 on Thursday night. They have gone 3-5 in their last eight and are not looking like a championship team.

After the defeat, Gobert said he understands why the team has doubters.

Gobert – "We have to realize we haven't accomplished s***. We get upset when people laugh at us on TV and disrespect us but it's on us to have respect for ourselves and understand that we're not the not the champions. We are not a team that can just cruise." — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) March 19, 2021

He’s right. Until this team wins anything of consequence, they’re not going to get the respect they’re seeking. It’s on them to earn it. And you don’t earn it by losing in the first round of the playoffs, like they did last season. Losing to the Wizards doesn’t help, either.

It’s better for the Jazz to drag through part of the season now than during the playoffs. Just don’t get the Jazz players started about the officials.