Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert livid with officials after Jazz’s loss

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert were livid with the officials after their Utah Jazz lost 131-123 in overtime to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

Mitchell was ejected from the game late in OT after continuing to complain to officials.

He said after the loss that the game was “taken from us” and that the officiating was “getting out of hand.” Mitchell used some profanity in his postgame message about the refs.

Donovan Mitchell was frustrated after the #Jazz lost to the #Sixers pic.twitter.com/nBw7YJmifD — Dave Uram (@MrUram) March 4, 2021

Mitchell later showed an example on Twitter of a call he couldn’t believe.

Gobert shared a similar sentiment. The Jazz center said he felt “disrespected” by the officials. He said dealing with unfavorable officiating is a consequence of playing for a small-market team. He similarly used a curse word in his postgame comments.

More from #Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert on the way their games are officiated. He is frustrated just like his teammate, Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/zz61Qb48tQ — Dave Uram (@MrUram) March 4, 2021

Gobert even said he hoped the officials felt shame when they reviewed the game.

The sort of sentiment is nothing new for Gobert, who has complained about the officials in the past.