Rudy Gobert gets roasted on social media after being benched again

August 8, 2024
by Grey Papke
Rudy Gobert in his Timberwolves uniform

Nov 9, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) dribbles the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

France appears to have revived its Olympic basketball campaign by benching Rudy Gobert, and social media is having a field day with it.

Gobert played just five minutes in France’s semifinal win over Germany on Thursday. That comes on the heels of him getting just four minutes of action in France’s upset win over Canada in the quarterfinals. With Gobert essentially out of the rotation, France instead turned to the likes of Guerschon Yabusele and Isaia Cordinier in order to play faster and space the floor better.

Regardless of the reason, Gobert’s critics had a field day.

Previously, Gobert had claimed he was being limited due to an injury. His coach denied that, however.

Gobert is a four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year. His ability to lock down the paint is unquestionable. However, he is a poor fit for a France team that can lean on Victor Wembanyama to do a lot of the same things, but with added offensive firepower. Gobert is not a shooting threat, and his post defense is not desperately needed against France’s recent opponents. That might change against either the USA or Serbia in the final, but it would not be a huge shock for France to just keep doing what has been working.

