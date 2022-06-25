Russell Westbrook blasts Skip Bayless in tweet over ‘Westbrick’ name

Russell Westbrook is finally taking matters into his own hands.

The Los Angeles Lakers star called out FOX Sports personality Skip Bayless in a tweet on Friday. After the Lakers selected ex-MSU guard Max Christie in the second round of the draft, Bayless said that Christie, who was just a 32 percent three-point shooter last year, would fit perfectly with LeBron James and “Westbrick.”

Lakers acquire a 2nd-round pick, take Michigan State's Max Christie, who shot only 32% from 3 last season. Perfect! He'll fit right in with LeBron and Westbrick. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 24, 2022

Westbrook fired back at Bayless, saying, “Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face.”

Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face. https://t.co/0u8nFXYLY8 — Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) June 25, 2022

This was brewing for a long time between Westbrook and Bayless, who often mockingly refers to the former MVP as “Westbrick” because of Westbrook’s tendency to miss (or “brick”) shots. Bayless had previously been called out by Westbrook’s wife Nina over the nickname, leading to another war of words online.

We know by now that the one thing Westbrook despises is being called “Westbrick.” He explained during the season why he finds it so insulting and once even went so far as to confront a rival fan who called him “Westbrick.”