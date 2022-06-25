 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, June 24, 2022

Russell Westbrook blasts Skip Bayless in tweet over ‘Westbrick’ name

June 24, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Russell Westbrook warms up

Oct 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook prior to the preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook is finally taking matters into his own hands.

The Los Angeles Lakers star called out FOX Sports personality Skip Bayless in a tweet on Friday. After the Lakers selected ex-MSU guard Max Christie in the second round of the draft, Bayless said that Christie, who was just a 32 percent three-point shooter last year, would fit perfectly with LeBron James and “Westbrick.”

Westbrook fired back at Bayless, saying, “Yoooo… watch your mouth. Don’t say anything here you wouldn’t say to my face.”

This was brewing for a long time between Westbrook and Bayless, who often mockingly refers to the former MVP as “Westbrick” because of Westbrook’s tendency to miss (or “brick”) shots. Bayless had previously been called out by Westbrook’s wife Nina over the nickname, leading to another war of words online.

We know by now that the one thing Westbrook despises is being called “Westbrick.” He explained during the season why he finds it so insulting and once even went so far as to confront a rival fan who called him “Westbrick.”

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus