Russell Westbrook in line for big role with Clippers?

The Los Angeles Clippers are bringing in Russell Westbrook to aid them in the playoffs, but the veteran guard could apparently play his way into a significant role for the team.

Westbrook has a chance to start at point guard for the Clippers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Clippers have a “very specific vision” of what they want Westbrook to do, and there is no reason he cannot have a large role if he does what coach Ty Lue wants from him.

.@wojespn on how the Clippers plan to use Russell Westbrook: "There's an opportunity for Russell Westbrook to start for this Clipper team." pic.twitter.com/XENLgnRjjx — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 20, 2023

Westbrook had spent the season as a reserve for the Los Angeles Lakers and had seemingly come to grips with the role. The Clippers lack a true point guard, however, which will help ensure Westbrook gets an opportunity to fit into that role.

The veteran guard has already agreed to join the Clippers once the Utah Jazz buy him out. He and the team had discussions about his role, so whatever the Clippers plan to do with him, he is apparently on board.