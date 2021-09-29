Russell Westbrook had great response to Clippers trade proposal

Russell Westbrook wished his way to the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. The veteran guard wanted to be traded to the Lakers to play in his hometown, though not just any team would do.

Washington Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard went on the record Tuesday to state that Westbrook did not force a trade. Sheppard says Westbrook expressed a desire to play for the Lakers if possible. However, Westbrook had NO interest in going to the Clippers despite them playing in the same city.

“I really have to make sure the record is straight on that,” Sheppard told NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Miller. “Russell actually never asked to move on. He just said, ‘If I can get to the Lakers, that’d be something I would love to do. If not, I’ll be back here.’ I said, ‘What about the Clippers?’ He said, ‘Hell no.’ So Russell was happy being here and we were very grateful for him being here.”

How’s that for an answer about playing with the Clippers?

The explanation for that answer should be pretty clear. Westbrook grew up a Lakers fan and was recruited to play for the Lakers. Beyond that, Paul George ditched him to go to the Clippers. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard also turned down Westbrook’s attempt to team up in 2019. Westbrook wants to show them up, not team up! And he’ll have LeBron James and Anthony Davis on his side when they meet.