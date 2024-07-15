Russell Westbrook could land with top Western Conference team?

The Los Angeles Clippers do not appear to have Russell Westbrook in their plans for next season, but another Western Conference contender reportedly has interest in the veteran point guard.

Westbrook recently exercised his $4 million player option for 2024-25, but Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Clippers plan to part ways with the nine-time All-Star. L.A. is discussing potential trades involving Westbrook but could waive him if there are no suitors.

According to Charania, the Denver Nuggets are “a front-runner” to sign Westbrook if and when he becomes available.

Westbrook signed with the Clippers midway through the 2022-23 season. After making 21 starts for them and averaging 15.8 points per game, he played mostly off of the bench this past season and had his role reduced. Westbrook averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in 68 contests. There have been reports that he was not happy about coming off the bench.

If Westbrook prioritizes contending for a championship, he will probably have to accept that he is now a role player. It is highly unlikely that the Nuggets or another contending team will offer him an opportunity to start.