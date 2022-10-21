 Skip to main content
Russell Westbrook had curious comments after disaster performance

October 21, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Russell Westbrook with his arm out

Nov 23, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts during the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook in Lakerland continues to be must-watch television … for all the wrong reasons.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard Westbrook circled the drain on Thursday against the LA Clippers with a disastrous 0-for-11 shooting performance. Usually known as “Mr. Triple Double,” Westbrook finished with a triple single (two points, three rebounds, and four assists) and posted a plus-minus of -6 in what was ultimately a close six-point loss for the Lakers.

When asked for an assessment of his performance afterwards, Westbrook offered a curious response.

“Solid, solid,” he said of his play. “Played hard, that’s all you can ask for.”

To be fair (or at least generous), Westbrook did have a pretty nice outing defensively. He finished with five steals and punished the Clippers multiple times when they tried to throw entry passes into Kawhi Leonard to attack Westbrook one-on-one in the post.

But the problem here is that Westbrook is not a defensive specialist. He is the starting point guard on a LeBron James-led team and one of the highest-paid players in the NBA this season (making $47.1 million). He is not Andre Roberson or Matisse Thybulle. So when Westbrook is building a skyscraper of bricks on offense, pulling down three rebounds in a starting five with no true seven-footer, and posting less than half his career average in assists (8.4 per game), he doesn’t really have much of a claim to playing “solid.”

Granted, the Lakers are still only two games into the season. But Westbrook has become a major hindrance to the team, and his lack of self-awareness with comments like these (among others) is only making matters worse.

