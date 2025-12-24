Russell Westbrook gets disciplined by the NBA for flopping

Even Russell Westbrook is getting hit by the flopping police these days.

The NBA announced on Wednesday that they are fining the Sacramento Kings guard Westbrook a sum of $2,000. Westbrook is being disciplined for a flopping violation that occurred during the previous day’s game against the Detroit Pistons (after the league office conducted a postgame review).

Late in the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., Westbrook was playing tight full-court defense on Pistons guard Cade Cunningham. When Cunningham bumped him a bit to create space, Westbrook crashed theatrically to the ground.

You can see the video of the play at the link here.

The Pistons went on to win the game by a final score of 136-127. While Westbrook did well individually with 27 points, six rebounds, and four assists, the Kings fell to a Western Conference-worst 7-23 with the loss.

Westbrook, the former MVP, is having a strong age-37 season with the Kings, averaging 14.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game in a starting role (especially given the significant number of injuries that have been hitting Sacramento lately). But now he becomes the biggest name yet to be fined by the NBA for flopping this season (though far from the first player as one of his Kings teammates was also recently punished for a flop).