Malik Monk gets fined by the NBA for ridiculous flop

Malik Monk was caught in 4K this week.

The NBA announced on Monday that the Sacramento Kings guard Monk has been fined $2,000. Monk was hit with a postgame flopping fine after a league office review of a play from Sunday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

During the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif., Monk was jostling for position down low with Grizzlies center Zach Edey off a defensive rotation. As Edey made contact with him, Monk floundered dramatically and hit the floor in a heap (also taking out Kings teammate Zach LaVine in the process).

You can see the video of the play at the link here.

6-foot-3 Monk had to do something there to contend with the 7-foot-3 Edey, and he even managed to fool referee Scott Foster, who called an offensive foul on Edey on the spot. But the day after the Grizzlies won the game over the Kings by a final score of 115-107, the NBA league office is issuing a retroactive flopping fine to Monk.

The former lottery pick Monk is now the second player to draw a postgame flopping penalty in as many weeks. Previously, it was Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado who was fined by the NBA for his own poor attempt to sell contact.