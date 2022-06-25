Russell Westbrook’s former co-star backing him in beef with Skip Bayless

Fire up the Randy Newman CD because Russell Westbrook still has a friend in one of his old co-stars.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard Westbrook got heated Friday on Twitter with FOX Sports’ Skip Bayless. He told Bayless to “watch your mouth” after the latest instance of Bayless referring to him as “Westbrick.”

LA Clippers star Paul George then went out of his way to show support for Westbrook. George reposted Westbrook’s message to Bayless on Instagram and added the caption “Real s–t” (profanity edited by LBS).

Paul George backs up Russell Westbrook in his response to Skip Bayless 👀 https://t.co/MqYKNR1Q3Q pic.twitter.com/g3FbYe3ePC — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 25, 2022

Westbrook and George were teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder for two seasons from 2017 to 2019. Though George eventually forced a trade to the Clippers, the two former All-Stars remain very close to this day.

The beef between Westbrook and Bayless has been simmering for a long time now (you can read about their full history here). At least Westbrook knows that he has his ex-Thunder running mate is in his corner too.