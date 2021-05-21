Old Russell Westbrook clip about Joel Embiid goes viral after Wizards win

The Washington Wizards on Thursday beat the Indiana Pacers 142-115 to secure the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The win means the Wizards will face the No. 1-seeded Philadelphia 76ers.

Almost immediately after Washington’s win, an old clip of Russell Westbrook talking about Joel Embiid went viral.

Here’s the clip, but beware of the foul language.

Russell Westbrook on the foul from Joel Embiid, and then asked if they are “cool.” (Warning: language): pic.twitter.com/7i0ahyEFTH — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 20, 2019

The video dates back to a January 2019 game between the Sixers and Thunder. Westbrook was driving to the basket and got fouled hard by Embiid while going for a shot (video here). Westbrook was asked after the game whether he and Embiid were cool, and that’s when Westbrook gave his response.

It’s unclear whether their relationship has since improved. Their teams will go at it in the first round of the playoffs, and we’ll get a chance to see.