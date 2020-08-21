 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, August 21, 2020

Russell Westbrook likely out for Game 3 despite return to practice

August 21, 2020
by Grey Papke

The Houston Rockets appear unlikely to have Russell Westbrook back for Game 2, though there are some positive signs.

Westbrook practiced on Friday on a limited basis, though he still has not been cleared for contact. Coach Mike D’Antoni added that he is likely out for Game 3 on Saturday.

Westbrook’s quad injury is said to be improving, but Houston has no need to rush the point guard. They’re up 2-0 in the series against Oklahoma City, and a win Saturday would put them in a commanding position.

D’Antoni said Westbrook wasn’t a guarantee to appear in the series. If the Rockets go up 3-0, they may just sit the guard out for Game 4 no matter what and get him a bit of extra rest with the team likely to advance.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus