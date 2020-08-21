Russell Westbrook likely out for Game 3 despite return to practice

The Houston Rockets appear unlikely to have Russell Westbrook back for Game 2, though there are some positive signs.

Westbrook practiced on Friday on a limited basis, though he still has not been cleared for contact. Coach Mike D’Antoni added that he is likely out for Game 3 on Saturday.

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said Russell Westbrook will do some running and shooting today at practice. No contact yet. D’Antoni on Westbrook for Game 3: “he’s probably out.” Rockets will determine officially by 5:30 pm ET when they have to report injuries to the league — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) August 21, 2020

Westbrook’s quad injury is said to be improving, but Houston has no need to rush the point guard. They’re up 2-0 in the series against Oklahoma City, and a win Saturday would put them in a commanding position.

D’Antoni said Westbrook wasn’t a guarantee to appear in the series. If the Rockets go up 3-0, they may just sit the guard out for Game 4 no matter what and get him a bit of extra rest with the team likely to advance.