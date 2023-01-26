Russell Westbrook had great reaction to reporter’s questions

Russell Westbrook had a great reaction to a question he received from a reporter after Tuesday night’s Los Angeles Lakers-LA Clippers game.

Westbrook has typically been on the receiving end of criticism and tough questions from the media over the last two seasons. That’s why Tuesday night’s question caught him by such surprise.

First, the person congratulated Westbrook on achieving a career milestone for points scored. Then the person spoke about Westbrook’s “impressive dribbling skills.” Westbrook couldn’t believe what he was hearing.

Reporter: "Tonight, you used impressive dribbling skills to successfully fake out your opponents multiple times." Russell Westbrook's face 😂#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/Mkhk5uuEmr — 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧' 𝐍𝐁𝐀 (@_Talkin_NBA) January 25, 2023

The Lakers guard very much appreciated the woman fluffing him up with praise and told her, “you need to be around more often!”

Westbrook had 17 points in the Lakers’ 133-115 loss to the Clippers. He is averaging 15.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game and has found more success in a role off the bench this season.

Forgive him if he’s not used to hearing compliments about his game during media sessions anymore.