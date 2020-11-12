Russell Westbrook reportedly wants out of Houston

The Houston Rockets are undergoing a full makeover, and Russell Westbrook reportedly does not want to be part of it.

The Rockets got rid of Mike D’Antoni as their head coach and let general manager Daryl Morey go. Now the team’s future is in question in terms of personnel.

Westbrook wants out of Houston, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Wednesday.

The report comes the same day that another report said both Westbrook and James Harden were concerned about the team’s future.

Westbrook, 31, spent his entire career with Oklahoma City prior to last season. He was traded to the Rockets last year and reunited with Harden. The Rockets lost in the second round of the playoffs to the eventual-champion Lakers.

Westbrook is owed over $132 million over the next three seasons, which might make it challenging to find a trade partner.