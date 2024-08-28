Russell Westbrook responds to rumored beef with new teammate

Russell Westbrook has yet to play a single minute for the Denver Nuggets but he’s already needed to dispel some rumors.

A report from earlier this week suggested that Westbrook had asked teammate Christian Braun to surrender his jersey No. 0, which the former MVP has worn throughout most of his career. Braun was said to have refused Westbrook’s request.

Westbrook took to social media to respond to what he labeled a “false” story about him and his new Nuggets teammate.

“Let’s please leave our young star alone,” wrote Westbrook in an Instagram post.

“CB and I never discussed him passing along the number 0. I didn’t want, inquire about, or request the number 0 because I chose to mark this new change with a “new” number. The excitement of the new season has already begun, and unfortunately I know that means the offload of many false stories. Not today!”

Westbrook has instead opted to wear the No. 4 for the second time in his NBA career. He previously wore No. 4 during his 2020-21 stint with the Washington Wizards out of respect for former All-Star Gilbert Arenas, who famously wore No. 0 for the franchise.

Even if the reported story were actually true, it would make sense for Westbrook to dispute it in order to shield Braun from any scrutiny.

Braun is seen as one of the Nuggets’ rising stars and has already won a championship while wearing No. 0. It wouldn’t have been the least surprising if he truly didn’t want to let go of the number.