Russell Westbrook’s stance on contract buyout revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers may have to get creative if they are determined to part ways with Russell Westbrook this offseason, but it does not sound like a buyout agreement will be an option.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, sources close to Westbrook say the star point guard is not keen on the idea of a buyout. One of the reasons for that is that Westbrook is “wary of the stigma that comes with accepting a buyout.”

In other words, Westbrook believes he is still an elite player. If he accepts a buyout agreement, he feels he would be admitting he is not worthy of his $47 million player option. Though, he may not have many other choices if he wants out of Los Angeles.

Shelburne notes that the Lakers were hesitant to throw in a first-round draft pick when trying to trade Westbrook ahead of the deadline back in February. It is unclear if they will back off that stance when revisiting trade talks this offseason.

Westbrook is said to be drawing interest from at least one team, but the market for the 33-year-old will not be robust. His shooting woes were on full display this season, and there is a reason he was benched several times. He might be more productive in a different situation, but his stock has never been lower.

Photo: Oct 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook prior to the preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports