Russell Westbrook makes strong statement about future with Lakers

Amid the constant noise about his future with the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook is stepping up to the microphone himself.

Speaking on Sunday with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Westbrook offered a strong statement when asked if he felt wanted by the Lakers.

“I don’t need to,” said Westbrook. “I need to just do my job. Whether I’m wanted or not doesn’t really matter. I think the most important thing is that I show up for work and I do the job like I’ve always done it: Be professional and go out and play my a– off and compete.

“I’m all-in on whatever it takes for this team to win,” Westbrook added. “I’m prepared for whatever comes my way.”

The much-maligned nine-time All-Star touches on many other topics in the interview with Wojnarowski including his offseason workouts, his dynamic with new Lakers coach Darvin Ham, and more. You can read it in full here.

After his season from hell in 2021-22, Westbrook, 33, is about to enter the final season of his contract with the Lakers (at a substantial $47.1 million). At this point, it seems likely he will be on their roster to start the regular season as the Lakers still cannot find a taker for Westbrook.

Wojnarowski also says in the story that the Lakers have given Westbrook no assurances that he will start next season nor any assurances he remains with the team. Nonetheless, Westbrook still sounds fully committed to the Lakers and may even be making a big change to his game in the 2022-23 campaign.