Russell Westbrook trade market expected to be ‘slow developing’

No matter how badly Russell Westbrook wants to leave Houston, it does not sound like we should expect a quick resolution to the situation.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, NBA sources say the Westbrook trade market is “slow developing.” It’s not even entirely clear which teams are interested at the moment.

The biggest reason for this is likely Westbrook’s contract. The guard is owed another $132 million over the next three seasons. That’s a big chunk of money for a 32-year-old guard, even one as talented as Westbrook. That’s even more true when you consider that the NBA’s economic situation is not as robust as it has been in years past due to lost revenue from a lack of fans.

One team has been linked to Westbrook, but there doesn’t seem to be anything close there either. This could be a saga that takes much of the offseason to resolve.