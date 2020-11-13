Report: Russell Westbrook could wind up with Knicks

The New York Knicks are said to be in the market for a point guard this offseason, and Russell Westbrook may have become available at the perfect time.

The Knicks are on the short list of teams that could conceivably work out a trade for Westbrook, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports. They would have to be willing to take on the three years and more than $130 million remaining on Westbrook’s contract, but Stein says that is something the Knicks are considering.

Westbrook reportedly wants to play for a team that will make him the focal point, and the Knicks can definitely offer that. They have a young roster and have been looking for a veteran point guard to pair with RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson. Free agent Fred VanVleet is another player they have their eye on, but Westbrook would obviously be the bigger splash.

The Knicks are expected to have more than $50 million in salary cap space, so they can definitely afford Westbrook. They still have to match salaries per NBA rules, however, which is what complicates any potential deal.

Westbrook reportedly wants out of Houston, though he has denied that it has anything to do with James Harden. The 32-year-old is not believed to have many suitors because of his contract situation, but the Knicks and at least one other team are considering making a run at him.