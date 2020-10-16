Saints, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson was victim of auto theft attempt

New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans owner Gayle Benson was involved in an auto theft attempt recently, but fortunately she was not harmed.

Saints and Pelicans senior vice president of communications Greg Bensel issued a statement on Friday confirming that Benson was the victim of an auto theft incident in New Orleans. While the 73-year-old was “very shaken,” she was unharmed and is now doing fine.

BREAKING NEWS Terrible, sad situation. Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson was victim of an auto theft incident in New Orleans while she was in her car. Thankfully she’s okay and thanks @NOPDNews More soon on @wdsu Here is statement from @GregBensel pic.twitter.com/MSS4WvRSSI — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) October 16, 2020

According to a police report obtained by WDSU-TV, Benson was seated in her car on Saturday night when a white truck parked directly beside her. One of the suspects entered Benson’s vehicle and she ordered the man to leave. The suspects then returned to their truck and fled the scene.

Police in New Orleans are still investigating.

Benson became the principal owner of the Saints and Pelicans when her husband Tom died in 2018. She is the first woman to be a majority shareholder in both an NFL and NBA franchise.