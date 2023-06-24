Scoot Henderson makes interesting choice about his jersey number

With the third overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Portland Trail Blazers selected guard Scoot Henderson from the G League Ignite.

The 19-year-old Henderson hopes to become a cornerstone and centerpiece for the rebuilding Blazers, who have a young core that also consists of Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons and Damian Lillard.

Many believe Henderson was the most pro-ready prospect in the draft and he’s certainly not going to argue that point. He feels his time in the G League readied him for the NBA game and that he’ll be prepared when his number is called.

“Being a pro,” Henderson told The Athletic when asked what he learned in the G League. “Always just being ready. Always being prepared. No matter when my chance comes, I’m going to be ready. I’m going to work hard, and I’m going to watch whoever is in front of me, and I’m going try to get that spot. So, just being ready.”

And when Henderson’s number is called, it will be a unique one.

Edit: last worn by Shaquille Harrison in 2023. — Etienne Catalan (@EtienneCatalan) June 23, 2023

54 players have worn No. 00 in NBA history, including eight last season. Both Gary Payton II and Shaquille Harrison were among those eight, donning the digits for Portland.

While the upcoming season doesn’t tip off until October 24, Henderson will take the court as part of the Las Vegas Summer League on July 7 against the Houston Rockets.