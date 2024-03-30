Scoot Henderson sets unwanted NBA mark in Blazers loss

The Miami Heat blew the doors off the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, defeating them in dominant fashion, 142-82. But that wasn’t even the top story from the game. Rather, that belonged to rookie guard Scoot Henderson, who set an undesirable all-time mark.

Henderson played 41 minutes and led Portland with 20 points. However, that also meant he was on the court for most of the destruction and finished with a +/- of -58, the lowest in NBA history.

Scoot Henderson just had the lowest +/- in a single game in NBA history with -58. pic.twitter.com/bggkbzlUgN — StatMamba (@StatMamba) March 30, 2024

Making matters worse for Henderson, Friday night was the second time in his young career he’s recorded a +/- of -55 or worse, becoming the only player this century to accomplish that feat.

It was also a low-water mark for the Trail Blazers organization. They became the first team in NBA history to record multiple 60-point losses in the same season.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the 60-point win was the largest margin of victory for the Heat in their history.

“Obviously, it was a very rough game for us,” Portland head coach Chauncey Billups said, via the AP. “It was unfortunate because I thought the first four or five minutes we played really clean. It didn’t last long. It happened pretty quick. Their defense — they got physical — and we couldn’t get to the paint. We started to settle and turn it over.”

A rough game for the Blazers and an even rougher game for Henderson.