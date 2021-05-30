Scott Brooks has bold comment about 76ers after Game 3

The Washington Wizards haven’t yet been eliminated from the playoffs, but Scott Brooks is somewhat acting like they have already.

The Wizards lost 132-103 to the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday. Washington has lost the last two games by large margins, which led Brooks to compliment Philly.

Brooks said after Saturday’s game that Philly is currently championship-ready.

Scott Brooks on the 76ers: "They’re championship-ready right now." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) May 30, 2021

Maybe he’s not saying his team doesn’t have a chance. But Washington barely squeaked into the playoffs and went 34-38 in the regular season. Outplaying the No. 1 seed in the East, a team he believes is championship-ready, would not be easy. That’s also a bold statement about Philly, which hasn’t advanced past the second round of the playoffs in 20 years.

Maybe Brooks is also trying to make his team’s likely playoff defeat look better by pumping up the 76ers.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via CC BY-SA 2.0