Scott Brooks has hilarious reaction to Charles Barkley’s prediction for Wizards

Charles Barkley does not exactly have the best track record when it comes to making predictions, but Scott Brooks will try his best to make Barkley look good this season.

The TNT analyst Barkley made his first guarantee of the 2020-21 campaign this week. He said that the Washington Wizards (along with the Atlanta Hawks) would make the playoffs this season.

Brooks, the Wizards’ head coach, then gave this funny reaction to Barkley’s prediction on Wednesday.

“I’ll tell you what: He’s guaranteed a lot and it very rarely comes true,” joked Brooks, per Fred Katz of The Athletic. “But my job is to take care of my former roommate, pay him back since he didn’t charge me rent.”

Brooks and Barkley actually were roommates, having played together on the Philadelphia 76ers for two seasons from 1988 to 1990. Both would later play for the Houston Rockets as well, though not at the same time.

As for the Wizards, the playoffs look like a very realistic scenario for them after the additions of players like former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and first-round pick Deni Avdija this offseason. Thus, Barkley’s guarantee is already looking a lot better than his last one.

Photo: Chensiyuan/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0