Report: Scott Brooks likely to return as Wizards coach

Scott Brooks helped the Washington Wizards get back to the playoffs this season, and that may be enough to keep him around for a little while longer.

Wizards writer Quinton Mayo reported on Friday that there is substantial momentum within the team towards Brooks returning as head coach next season. But the report adds that the caveat would be for Brooks to bring in an entirely new assistant coaching staff.

Wizards fans may cringe at the news, as Brooks has grown unpopular for his deemed ineptitude as an X’s and O’s coach. But the team did make a late-season climb in the Eastern Conference and earned the eighth seed with a victory in the play-in tournament. Washington’s playoff berth was short-lived though, as they lost in five games to Philadelphia in the first round.

Brooks has coached the Wizards since 2016, making him one of the longest-tenured coaches in the East. Another point in his favor is the unwavering support that Brooks has from this Washington superstar.

Photo: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via CC BY-SA 2.0