Scott Brooks puts Russell Westbrook in extremely elite point guard company

Russell Westbrook has been on a statistical tear for the hot Washington Wizards, and his head coach remains in awe of him.

Westbrook on Monday had 14 point, 21 rebounds and 24 assists in the Wizards’ 154-141 win over the Indiana Pacers. That’s right, he had over 20 rebounds and over 20 assists in the same game. You know who else has done the same thing? Just one player: Wilt Chamberlain. That’s it.

Full list of players with 20-rebound, 20-assist performances in NBA history, per @ESPNStatsInfo: Russell Westbrook (twice)

Wilt Chamberlain — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 4, 2021

You could understand why the big game prompted Wizards coach Scott Brooks to say that Westbrook is second only to Magic Johnson all-time on the point guards list.

Scott Brooks says he thinks Russell Westbrook is the second-best point guard ever behind Magic Johnson: “Point guards don’t do what he does." — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) May 4, 2021

Brooks coached Westbrook in Oklahoma City and has long been a fan of the point guard. This is why he wanted Westbrook in D.C.

Westbrook is now averaging 21.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 11.0 assists per game this season. That marks his fourth season of averaging a triple-double for the season. He’s not just racking up meaningless stats either. At one point 17-32 on April 5, the Wizards are now 30-35 and No. 10 in the East.