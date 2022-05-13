 Skip to main content
Notorious NBA referee out for Game 6 of Bucks-Celtics series

May 13, 2022
by Larry Brown
Scott Foster refs an NBA game

Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; NBA referee Scott Foster looks on during the third quarter between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The most notorious of NBA referees is no longer going to be calling Game 6 of the Milwaukee Bucks-Boston Celtics series on Friday night.

Scott Foster was originally scheduled to work Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series. But the NBA shared on Friday that Foster is out due to an illness.

Foster is nicknamed the “Extender” due to the propensity of trailing teams to win playoff games he officiates. This tendency could have given the Celtics an advantage in the series, but Foster is no longer available. Boston trails 3-2.

Many fans were left wondering how this news could affect Game 7 of the Phoenix Suns-Dallas Mavericks series. Chris Paul is winless in playoff games officiated by Foster and would loathe to see him officiate Game 7. Could Foster end up officiating that game?

