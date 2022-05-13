Notorious NBA referee out for Game 6 of Bucks-Celtics series

The most notorious of NBA referees is no longer going to be calling Game 6 of the Milwaukee Bucks-Boston Celtics series on Friday night.

Scott Foster was originally scheduled to work Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series. But the NBA shared on Friday that Foster is out due to an illness.

Scott Foster (non-Covid related illness) is not available to officiate tonight’s game between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. Eric Lewis (Crew Chief), Ben Taylor (Referee), Tre Maddox (Umpire) and Nick Buchert (Alternate) will be the officiating crew for the game. — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) May 13, 2022

Foster is nicknamed the “Extender” due to the propensity of trailing teams to win playoff games he officiates. This tendency could have given the Celtics an advantage in the series, but Foster is no longer available. Boston trails 3-2.

Many fans were left wondering how this news could affect Game 7 of the Phoenix Suns-Dallas Mavericks series. Chris Paul is winless in playoff games officiated by Foster and would loathe to see him officiate Game 7. Could Foster end up officiating that game?