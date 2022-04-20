Chris Paul’s surreal streak with referee Scott Foster continues

The Phoenix Suns were hoping to take an early 2-0 series lead over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night, but we could have told you there was no way that would happen after seeing the officiating crew.

Scott Foster was one of the referees for Game 2, which the Pelicans won by a score of 125-114. As you may know, Foster and Chris Paul have an almost surreal history in postseason games. Following Tuesday’s loss, Paul’s teams are now 0-14 in playoff games where Foster was a referee.

That seems almost impossible, but it is reality. The last playoff game Foster officiated for a Paul-led team was Game 6 of the NBA Finals last year. The Milwaukee Bucks won that game to capture the NBA title. They probably could have started their celebration before tip-off.

Paul has infamously had a rocky relationship with Foster, and that has spilled over onto the court. Paul is well aware of the situation and made reference to it after one Suns playoff loss last season. If Paul is on the court and Foster an official, betting against Paul is as close to a sure thing as you can get.