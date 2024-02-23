Scottie Barnes taunts Mikal Bridges with celebration after making 3-pointer

Scottie Barnes was feeling a little saucy in his first game back from the All-Star break.

Barnes scored the first five points of the Toronto Raptors’ game against the Brooklyn Nets at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Thursday. After he made a 3-pointer two minutes into the game, Barnes held his pose and then pointed at Mikal Bridges.

Scottie Barnes hits the Mikal Bridges celly in Mikal's face 🤣 pic.twitter.com/D7mwwTeyxN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 23, 2024

Barnes was mimicking Bridges’ celebration and did it right to his opponent’s face. He’s not exactly the first player to give Barnes a dose of his own medicine, though.

Bridges responded to Barnes by scoring the next five points for Brooklyn.

We may just be speculating here, but it sure seemed like Barnes had that one planned.

Here is Bridges doing his celebration in the past:

Mikal Bridges had the whole bench doing his celebration 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/l2Athv17Dh — Cody Mallory (@RealCodyMallory) August 31, 2023

Bridges is the top scorer on the Nets and averaging 21.7 points per game this season, which is his second with Brooklyn following his inclusion in the February 2023 Kevin Durant trade.

Barnes is in his third season with the Raptors after being selected No. 4 overall in 2021. He is averaging 20.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per game this season.