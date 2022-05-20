Scottie Pippen has surprising remark about Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen has had nothing nice to say about Michael Jordan for the better part of two years now, but that does not mean his respect for his former Chicago Bulls teammate has evaporated entirely.

LeBron James recently responded to a question on Twitter that asked which player in NBA history he would want as a teammate for a 2-on-2 game against Pippen and Jordan. He said he would take Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving. During a recent interview with KTLA, Pippen was asked if there is any pairing he would be most concerned about facing. He confidently said “nobody.” His response to a follow-up question was more noteworthy.

Pippen was then asked if he would ever play with Jordan again “under any circumstances.”

“Yes, I would play with only Michael Jordan,” Pippen said.

Pippen and Jordan won six NBA titles together. They are widely viewed as one of the best duos in sports history, but their relationship has deteriorated over the years. There were a lot of negative things about Pippen in the popular “The Last Dance” documentary that aired two years ago, and Pippen was livid over his portrayal.

Since the documentary came out, Pippen has seemingly blasted Jordan every chance he gets. Yet, he still says he would not want any other teammate. That shows how much admiration he has for Jordan’s game and appreciation for what the two accomplished together on the court.