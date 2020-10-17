Serge Ibaka hinting he will re-sign with Raptors?

Serge Ibaka may be tipping his hand before the start of free agency this year.

A fan claim arose on Twitter this week that the Toronto Raptors big man had deleted everything related to the team from his bio on Instagram.

Serge Ibaka removed everything Raptors related from his bio pic.twitter.com/LDxW2t9jsj — Rob // sad rockets/texans/astros fan (@Hou5ton4L) October 14, 2020

Ibaka shot down the rumors on Friday, saying that he has had the same Instagram bio for years. He concluded his tweet by writing “#WeTheNorth.

I know the NBA and free agency news are slow right now but there is no need to make up news lol. I’ve had the same IG bio for years and did not change anything now. Be well everyone! #wethenorth — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) October 16, 2020

The fact that he openly addressed the rumors and made a point of including the Raptors’ famous rallying cry could be an indication that he intends to re-sign. Ibaka, an unrestricted free agent this offseason, was traded to Toronto in 2017. He has now spent four seasons with them, playing a key sixth-man role, including on their 2019 championship team.

The 31-year-old previously said that he planned to return to the Raptors. But it was reasonable to question whether that was still the case with the pandemic progressing and with Toronto failing to defend their title. Ibaka seems to be hinting that it is though.