Friday, October 16, 2020

Serge Ibaka hinting he will re-sign with Raptors?

October 16, 2020
by Darryn Albert

Serge Ibaka

Serge Ibaka may be tipping his hand before the start of free agency this year.

A fan claim arose on Twitter this week that the Toronto Raptors big man had deleted everything related to the team from his bio on Instagram.

Ibaka shot down the rumors on Friday, saying that he has had the same Instagram bio for years. He concluded his tweet by writing “#WeTheNorth.

The fact that he openly addressed the rumors and made a point of including the Raptors’ famous rallying cry could be an indication that he intends to re-sign. Ibaka, an unrestricted free agent this offseason, was traded to Toronto in 2017. He has now spent four seasons with them, playing a key sixth-man role, including on their 2019 championship team.

The 31-year-old previously said that he planned to return to the Raptors. But it was reasonable to question whether that was still the case with the pandemic progressing and with Toronto failing to defend their title. Ibaka seems to be hinting that it is though.

