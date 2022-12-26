Kendrick Perkins and Serge Ibaka feud over strange remark

Former Oklahoma City Thunder teammates Serge Ibaka and Kendrick Perkins suddenly have beef after some odd comments Perkins made on television.

Perkins was discussing the stakes facing the Boston Celtics a year after losing in the NBA Finals, and compared it to his experience playing with the Thunder. He pointed out that many believed the young Thunder would eventually get a title even after losing in the 2012 NBA Finals, but that the team never made it back and eventually split apart.

Perkins’ point was lost, however, after he made a strange comment suggesting that Ibaka had been lying about his age.

"Kevin Durant is only 23 years of age, Russell Westbrook is only 22, James Harden is 22, Serge Ibaka is 21, although he was probably 30 at the time because we already know how certain individuals lie about their age." 🗣️ @KendrickPerkinspic.twitter.com/4STrvSsSgW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 26, 2022

“You know what everybody kept saying? ‘Oh, Kevin Durant is only 23 years of age, Russell Westbrook is only 22, James Harden is 22, Serge Ibaka is 21, although he was probably 30 at the time because we already know how certain individuals lie about their age. But we’re not about to get into that.”

Perkins’ remark does not come out of nowhere. It was reported several years ago that some teams believed Ibaka was several years older than his listed age, which presumably led to the comment.

Ibaka, now with the Milwaukee Bucks, wasted little time responding to Perkins on Twitter, blasting his former teammate in a series of tweets. Ibaka said he did not mind criticism of his play, but remarks like the one Perkins made are “disrespectful.” Ibaka even went as far as to brand Perkins a cheater, and argued that Perkins got his job on ESPN by “breaking the locker room code and by spreading lies about two of his former teammates and brothers like KD and Russ.”

Hey @KendrickPerkins, I count my blessings every day and I don’t usually react to comments about me. But It's disappointing to hear someone I shared a locker room with spreading misinformation to be relevant and get views on TV and social media. https://t.co/MRdXJwGpJZ — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) December 26, 2022

Although I am disappointed I am not surprised to see these actions from someone who got his job by breaking the locker room code and by spreading lies about two of his former teammates and brothers like KD and Russ. — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) December 26, 2022

I understand everyone needs to do their job and take care of their families, but you are proof not everybody knows how to do it with class and dignity. I have more to say about you but I am not that kind of person, but this time you went too far. — Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) December 26, 2022

Perkins responded by claiming his comment was a joke, and that Ibaka needed to stop being so sensitive. He then threatened to expose Ibaka for some unnamed locker room conduct.

Bro it was damn joke. Stop being so damn sensitive. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 26, 2022

Did you say spreading lies at @sergeibaka ? Please don’t get me started homie!!!! Please don’t. I’m not about to talk about those OKC days and what you were doing in that locker room. I will not… but you definitely need to stop because you know I KNOW!!!! Carry on tho… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 26, 2022

If it was a joke, it certainly did not come off well. The questions about Ibaka’s age had largely died down after he initially responded to them in 2017. Part of that is because, as Ibaka notes, the 33-year-old he would be pushing 40 if he were a few years older than listed. It’s easy to see why he would not appreciate that being brought up again, even in jest.

Perkins has alienated a lot of his former teammates since entering the media. Ibaka is hardly the only one, but Perkins seems to have made it part of his brand.