Serge Ibaka tests negative for coronavirus after defending Rudy Gobert

There is some good news on the coronavirus front in the NBA.

Toronto Raptors big man Serge Ibaka reportedly tested negative for the coronavirus, The Athletic’s Shams Charania said on Friday.

The reason why this was such a concern is because Ibaka defended Rudy Gobert during Monday’s game between the Utah Jazz and Raptors.

Gobert tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, which led to the postponement of that evening’s game in Oklahoma City, right before tip-off. The league subsequently announced a suspension of play to try and contain the pandemic.

In addition to Gobert, Utah’s Donovan Mitchell has also tested positive for the coronavirus and seemed upset with Gobert over it.

The league’s suspension of play is expected to last at least 30 days.